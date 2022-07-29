Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Thursday that Gonzales (heel) is expected to return to "game-like action" in the next week or so, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates will likely start Gonzales out with playing in simulated games at extended spring training in Florida before having him participate in rehab games at one of their lower-level affiliates. The 23-year-old second baseman has been sidelined for nearly two months with plantar fasciitis in his right heel.