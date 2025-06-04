Gonzales is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Gonzales appears to be getting a pre-planned rest day after he made his return from the 60-day injured list Tuesday. Playing for the Pirates for the first time since Opening Day after completing his recovery from a non-displaced fractured left ankle, Gonzales went 1-for-3 at the dish in Pittsburgh's 3-0 loss in the series opener. Adam Frazier will get the nod at second base Wednesday, but Gonzales should see the bulk of the playing time at the position now that he's healthy again.