Gonzales went 1-for-4 with his fourth homer and two RBI on Sunday for High-A Greensboro.

Gonzales, who also homered Saturday in his return from the IL list, played this weekend for the first time since fracturing his right pinky finger May 19. The 22-year-old likely only needs experience and good health to become an impact player for the Pirates. It wouldn't be surprising to see Gonzales promoted -- along with fellow infielder Liover Peguero -- to Double-A before summer's end.