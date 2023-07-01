Gonzales will sit Saturday against MIlwaukee.
Gonzales sits for the second time in eight games since getting called up for the first time last week. He's managed three extra-base hits, including one homer, but he's also striking out at a 32.0 percent clip. Ji Hwan Bae and Tucupita Marcano will be the middle infielders Saturday.
