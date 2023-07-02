Gonzales went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's loss against the Brewers.

Gonzales was responsible for the Pirates' only two runs off Colin Rea with a two-run blast in the second inning. The 2020 first-round pick has gone 6-for-19 (.315) with two homers in his last six games after going 0-for-8 to start his big-league career. Gonzales is now slashing .222/.267/.556 with seven RBI and five runs scored through his first 30 plate appearances after batting .257 with a .820 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis.