The Pirates transferred Gonzales (ankle) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The club needed to free a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Isaac Mattson. Gonzales is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis and should be ready to go when first eligible for activation May 27.
More News
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Embarking on rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Progressing in rehab•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Still in boot•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Placed on IL due to ankle fracture•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Locked into second base job•