Gonzales (heel) has shed his walking boot, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Gonzales progressed well since landing in a walking boot in late June and will now be able to ramp up his recovery process. The 23-year-old is slated to head to the Pirates' extended spring training facility in Florida soon to continue rehabbing.
