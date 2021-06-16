Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Gonzales (finger) could be cleared to resume full baseball activities by the end of June, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Gonzales, the No. 7 overall pick in last summer's first-year player draft, appeared in 13 games for High-A Greensboro before being shut down May 19 after fracturing his right pinkie finger. The 22-year-old is seemingly making good progress in his recovery, and assuming he experiences no setbacks once incorporating batting practice and fielding drills into his rehab program, he could be ready to rejoin the Greensboro lineup in early July.