Gonzales went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Dodgers.

He began his career with three hitless efforts, but he's now racked up three straight multi-hit games. Gonzales has showed solid power with two home runs, three doubles and a triple among his 11 hits through 11 games. He's added nine RBI and eight runs scored and should continue to split time between second base and shortstop while Ji Hwan Bae (ankle) is out.