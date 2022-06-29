Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Gonzales (heel) has been participating in baseball activities while in a walking boot, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Gonzales isn't expected to shed his boot for another 7-to-10 days, but it's encouraging that he's been able to swing and play catch while in the boot. It seems likely that the 23-year-old will still be sidelined several more weeks, but he's made encouraging progress so far.