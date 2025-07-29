Gonzales went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Monday against the Giants.

Gonzales got the Pirates on the board in the first inning with his fifth home run of the season and second of July. He has only five extra-base hits with five RBI and eight runs scored across 20 games in the month while going 15-for-75. Nevertheless, he's hit fourth or higher in the Pittsburgh order for the vast majority of games since being activated from the injured list June 4.