Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Smacks fifth homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzales went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Monday against the Giants.
Gonzales got the Pirates on the board in the first inning with his fifth home run of the season and second of July. He has only five extra-base hits with five RBI and eight runs scored across 20 games in the month while going 15-for-75. Nevertheless, he's hit fourth or higher in the Pittsburgh order for the vast majority of games since being activated from the injured list June 4.
More News
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Struggling out of break•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Beginning on bench Saturday•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Three hits against White Sox•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Tallies fourth homer•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Getting afternoon off•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Lone source of offense•