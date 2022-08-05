Gonzalez reported to the FCL Pirates to begin a rehab assignment Friday, John Dreker of PiratesProspects.com reports.
Gonzalez has been sidelined by plantar fasciitis since the end of May but has been cleared for game action in the Florida Complex League. The 23-year-old has a .742 OPS in 43 games for Double-A Altoona this year and will likely require a handful of rehab games before being reinstated to the active roster.
More News
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Game action imminent•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Out of walking boot•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Close to shedding boot•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Managing right plantar fasciitis•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Shifts to 60-day IL•