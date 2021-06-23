Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczak said Wednesday that Gonzales (finger) has resumed hitting against live pitching at Pittsburgh's spring training site in Bradenton, Fla., Gerard Gilberto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Gonzales will likely advance to playing in simulated games in the coming days, and if all goes well, he should be cleared to rejoin High-A Greensboro at some point next week. The 2020 first-round draft pick has been out for over a month with a fractured right pinkie finger.