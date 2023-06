Gonzales went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Friday against the Marlins.

Gonzales was promoted for his big-league debut and started at second base while hitting seventh. No conclusions can be drawn from a single start, but he was striking out a 28.6 percent clip with Triple-A Indianapolis prior to his promotion so his ability to make consistent contact will be worth watching. Gonzales should get the opportunity to solidify himself as Pittsburgh's everyday second baseman.