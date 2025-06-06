Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Struggling in small sample
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzales went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Thursday against the Astros.
Gonzalez has started two of three games since being activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday. He hit sixth against a right-handed starter Tuesday but slotted into the cleanup spot with southpaw Framber Valdez on the mound Thursday. Despite the ugly effort, Gonzales should remain a key part of the Pittsburgh lineup moving forward.
