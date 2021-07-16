Gonzales is hitting .214/.287/.419 with five home runs, three steals, 11 RBI and 13 runs through 29 games for High-A Greensboro.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Gonzales was an excellent college hitter, but he hasn't had an easy adjustment to pro ball. He's struck out at a troubling rate -- 34.1 percent -- and it's only gotten worse lately. Over his last seven games, Gonzales has gone 2-for-28 (both singles) with 15 strikeouts and two walks. He'll likely need to address those swing-and-miss issues and pick up the pace before he's able to advance to a higher level of the minors.