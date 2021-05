Gonzales suffered a fractured pinky finger during a collision at first base, which is why he was placed on the 7-day injured list at High-A Greensboro on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

As far as injuries go, this one should be pretty minor, particularly regarding Gonzales' long-term development. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 draft was hitting .294/.368/.549 with two home runs, two steals and a 16:5 K:BB in 57 plate appearances.