Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Taking seat Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzales is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
After going 6-for-23 with an RBI and three runs scored over his last six games, Gonzales will step out of the lineup Thursday while Adam Frazier covers second base, opening up left field for Tommy Pham.
More News
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Struggling in small sample•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Getting Wednesday off•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Reinstated from 60-day injured list•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Back in action•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Recovering from sore hand•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Moved to 60-day IL•