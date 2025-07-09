Gonzales went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Royals.

Gonzales took Seth Lugo yard in the seventh inning, delivering his fourth home run of the season and third in his last 17 starts. He's also hit .328 in that span while driving in nine and scoring nine runs. Gonzales doesn't deliver standout power or much stolen base production, but he is locked into the cleanup spot in Pittsburgh's lineup and should remain productive across the second half of the campaign.