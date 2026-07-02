Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Three more hits, homer in win

Gonzales went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Phillies.

Gonzales extended Pittsburgh's lead to 3-1 with a two-out, RBI single in the seventh inning before capping the scoring in the ninth with a home run off Kyle Backhus, his fourth homer this season. It's the second straight three-hit game for Gonzales, who's gone 19-for-51 (.372) in his last 14 contests. Overall, he's slashing .305/.360/.387 with 38 RBI, 46 runs scored and four stolen bases across 333 plate appearances this season.