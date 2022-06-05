Castro was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Castro has struggled defensively since being recalled May 12, committing five errors over 19 games. He has also struggled from the plate, batting .197 with only four extra-base hits over 71 at-bats. His demotion clears a spot on the major-league roster for Travis Swaggerty, who was called up from Indianapolis on Saturday and will make his MLB debut Sunday.

