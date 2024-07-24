Tellez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Connor Joe will fill in at first base for the lefty-hitting Tellez, who takes a seat while the Cardinals send southpaw Matthew Liberatore to the mound. Tellez has gotten off to a nice start to the second half of the season, going 3-for-11 with a double, a walk and three RBI through the Pirates' first five games.
More News
-
Pirates' Rowdy Tellez: Sitting down versus lefty•
-
Pirates' Rowdy Tellez: On bench against southpaw•
-
Pirates' Rowdy Tellez: Gets aboard three times•
-
Pirates' Rowdy Tellez: Getting day off against lefty•
-
Pirates' Rowdy Tellez: Idle vs. southpaw Saturday•
-
Pirates' Rowdy Tellez: Two homers, five RBI in win•