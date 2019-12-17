Brito signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Tuesday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.

Brito was acquired by the Blue Jays in early April, but he struggled in the majors with a .291 OPS and 17 strikeouts over 17 appearances. He was more effective at the Triple-A level, hitting .282/.328/.510 with 16 home runs and 67 RBI over 97 games. He could see some time in the majors in 2020, but he has been unproductive in his limited big-league experience in the past.