Pirates' Taylor Davis: Traded to Pirates
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Orioles traded Davis to the Pirates in exchange for Jose Berroa, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Davis joins the Pirates organization in the midst of a solid offensive season, as he's hit .289 in 43 Triple-A at-bats so far in 2021.
