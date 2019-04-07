Williams allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and no walks in six innings against the Reds on Saturday. He struck out three but did not factor into the decision.

Facing the Reds for the second time in six days, Williams faltered in the third inning, giving up three runs. The right-hander, who threw 58 of 87 pitches for strikes, was hurt by an error from third baseman Colin Moran. He's set to pitch next weekend against the Nationals on the road. Williams started once in Washington last season, giving up three runs in 5.2 innings.