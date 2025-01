Gray was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh on Monday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Gray will vacate the 40-man roster to make room for Andrew McCutchen, who was officially added to the roster Monday after putting pen to paper on a one-year deal in December. Gray found little success at the big-league level in 2024 during stops with the Marlins and Athletics, going 3-for-28 with one double and three walks over 15 games.