Pirates' Vicente Campos: Signs with Pirates
Vicente signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Campos struggled across multiple stops in 2018, posting a 7.04 ERA and 20:13 K:BB across 23 innings with Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Salt Lake before finishing out the season in the independent Atlantic League, where he notched a 5.64 ERA and 17:11 K:BB in 22.1 innings with the Sugar Land Skeeters. Look for the 26-year-old righty to serve as organizational pitching depth for his new team.
