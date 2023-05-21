General manager Ben Cherington said Sunday the Pirates have yet to decide if Velasquez (elbow) will require a second minor-league rehab start, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander made his first rehab outing with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday and threw 63 pitches across 4.2 scoreless innings. Velasquez has been on the shelf with elbow inflammation since May 5, and Pittsburgh could want to see another start in the minors in order to further build up his workload before re-inserting him into the big-league rotation.