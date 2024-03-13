Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Grandal (foot) is able to hit and catch but cannot run yet, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Grandal is battling plantar fasciitis and hasn't caught in a Grapefruit League game in a couple weeks. Manager Derek Shelton had said this past weekend that he expected the 35-year-old to be ready for games soon, but it's uncertain when that might happen. It could just be a pain tolerance thing for Grandal, although an injured list stint can't be ruled out.
More News
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Battling plantar fasciitis•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Will share starts at catcher•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Joins Bucs•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Filling in for resting Lee•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Starting Sunday, but losing time•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Receives breather Wednesday•