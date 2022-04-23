Thompson (0-2) was charged with nine runs (four earned) on nine hits over two innings in a loss to the Cubs on Saturday. He struck out one batter and issued two walks.

A couple fielding errors by shortstop Kevin Newman in the second inning kept most of the runs off Thompson's personal ledger, but it was a bad day no matter how you slice it. Thompson now has a 10.80 ERA and 2.70 WHIP in three appearances this season. It would not be a surprise to see him swapped out for a fresh arm ahead of Sunday's game.