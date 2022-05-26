Thompson allowed four earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three across three innings Wednesday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Thompson allowed a single and two doubles to the first three batters he faced in the second frame to account for the majority of the damage. It was the first time that Thompson had allowed more than one earned run in each of his last three starts, and he maintained a 0.56 ERA and 11:4 K:BB across 16 innings in that span. Overall, Thompson owns a 5.50 ERA in 34.1 frames for the season.