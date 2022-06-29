Thompson (forearm) is on track to make his next turn through the Pirates' rotation, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Thompson threw live BP on Tuesday and has been cleared to rejoin the Pirates in the coming days. The right-hander is eligible to be activated as early as Sunday, but the Pirates haven't officially revealed which day Thompson will rejoin the team's rotation.
