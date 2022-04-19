Thompson (0-1) took the loss Monday, coughing up six runs on six hits and four walks over four innings as the Pirates were sunk 6-1 by the Brewers. He struck out five.

The strikeouts were somewhat encouraging, but Thompson fell apart in the fourth inning, with a grand slam by Christian Yelich being the big blow. Thompson posted solid ratios as a rookie last year for Miami, but he now has a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP through his first two starts for Pittsburgh. The Pirates will give him a longer look, but the 28-year-old could also be a candidate to lose his rotation spot to someone like Roansy Contreras at some point this season.