Thompson (3-5) took the loss Friday as the Pirates fell 2-0 to the Giants, giving up two runs on four hits and five walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

The five free passes were a season high for the right-hander, but Thompson managed to limit the damage against him to two solo homers. In fact, the only runs he's allowed over his last four starts have come on six solo shots as he's posted a 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB through 20 innings over that stretch. Thompson's 1.82 HR/9 and 3.81 BB/9 on the season remain a bad combination, however, and his luck on long balls may not last much longer.