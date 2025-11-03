Grichuk became a free agent Monday after declining his mutual option for 2026.

The Royals must pay the outfielder a $3 million buyout. Grichuk slashed just .206/.267/.299 across 43 games for Kansas City after being acquired at the trade deadline. The 34-year-old was not as productive against left-handed pitching in 2025 (.703 OPS) as he was in 2024 (.913 OPS), though he did homer seven times in 183 plate appearances versus southpaws this season. The right-handed-hitting Grichuk could land a gig this offseason as a short-side platoon bat.