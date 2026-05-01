Randal Grichuk: Hits open market
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grichuk rejected an outright assignment from the Yankees on Friday and elected free agency.
The veteran outfielder was designated for assignment earlier this week after batting .194 (6-for-33) with 10 strikeouts in 16 games to begin the season. Grichuk posted a .674 OPS in 113 regular-season games between Arizona and Kansas City last season and will likely have to settle for another minor-league contract
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