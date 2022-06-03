Osuna has a .326/.428/.536 line with seven homers, 14 steals and a 23:25 BB:K through 41 games for Single-A Down East.

The only flaw to be found in the 19-year-old outfielder's stat line is that he's been caught stealing eight times; otherwise, these are remarkable numbers from a widely overlooked prospect -- including a very promising lack of strikeouts. Signed out of Mexico by the Rangers in 2020, he's the younger brother of former MLB closer Roberto Osuna and will likely earn significantly more attention when the midsummer prospect lists come out.