Osuna will start in left field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Osuna appears to have supplanted Michael Helman as the preferred No. 3 option in the outfield alongside lineup mainstays Wyatt Langford and Adolis Garcia. The 22-year-old rookie will pick up his eighth consecutive start after getting on base at a .348 clip while chipping in one RBI and two runs over the previous seven contests.

