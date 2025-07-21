Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Heads back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers optioned Osuna to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Osuna had started in just three of the Rangers' last 12 games, and since he's still a prospect of some repute, the organization likely sent him back to Round Rock so that he can play on an everyday basis. After receiving his first big-league call-up May 25, the 23-year-old outfielder slashed .164/.293/.224 with one home run and three stolen bases across 82 plate appearances for Texas.
