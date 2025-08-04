Osuna is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

Osuna was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday and started in left field in the Rangers' final two games of their series with the Mariners, going 1-for-5 with a walk. With Wyatt Langford shifting over to center field following Evan Carter's (back) placement on the injured list Saturday, the left-handed-hitting Osuna could occupy the strong side of a platoon in left field. Osuna will give way to the switch-hitting Sam Haggerty on Monday while southpaw Max Fried takes the hill for the Yankees.