Osuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

He will head to the bench for just the second time in nine games since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock on May 25. The 22-year-old has gotten on base at a .435 clip, but his fantasy appeal has been muted thus far after getting thrown out on both of his steal attempts. The slumping Adolis Garcia is back in the lineup Wednesday after taking a seat in each of the last four games to receive a mental reset, but if the veteran is unable to turn a corner at the plate, the Rangers could reopen a regular role in the outfield for Osuna.