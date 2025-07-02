Osuna started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Orioles.

Osuna cracked his first major-league home run in the fifth inning to extend a Texas lead to 5-2. He's received an uptick in playing time, getting starts in left field against right-handers with Wyatt Langford (oblique) on the 10-day injured list. Langford's return is expected when the minimum stay expires Saturday or soon after. Osuna, who has started six of the last seven games, is 4-for-20 with two extra-base hits, three RBI, two steals and one run scored during that stretch.