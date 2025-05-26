Osuna started in left field and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.

Osuna, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock, made his MLB debut Sunday. His promotion coincided with the Rangers placing Joc Pederson (hand) on the 10-day injured list. The left-handed Osuna could eventually replace Pederson as the primary DH against right-handers once Evan Carter (quadriceps) is ready to come off the 10-day IL.