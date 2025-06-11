Osuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

With Adolis Garcia in the midst of a six-game hitting streak and having taken back control of a regular role in right field, Osuna's brief run as an everyday player seems to have come to an end. The 22-year-old rookie will hit the bench Wednesday for the third time in four games and could soon be headed back to Triple-A Round Rock if playing time at the big-league level remains sparse.