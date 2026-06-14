Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Promoted, starting Sunday

The Rangers recalled Osuna from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. He'll start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Red Sox.

The Rangers have lost both Evan Carter (oblique) and Michael Helman (hand) to the injured list within the past two days, so Osuna will rejoin the 26-man active roster and immediately enter the starting nine. The 23-year-old has a .253/.376/.275 slash line with a 12:15 BB:K in 110 plate appearances in the big leagues, and he could see semi-regular action against right-handed pitching while the Texas outfield is banged up.