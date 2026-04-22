The Rangers recalled Osuna from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

With Wyatt Langford (forearm) landing on the injured list, Osuna will rejoin the Rangers to provide depth in the outfield. The 23-year-old slashed .212/.313/.278 across 176 plate appearances in the big leagues last season but is off to a better start in the minors this year, posting a .709 OPS through 17 games.