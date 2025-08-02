The Rangers recalled Osuna from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

With Evan Carter set to miss at least the next 10 days with back spasms, the Rangers will bring Osuna back into their outfielder room to fill the open roster spot. He has slashed an impressive .293/.473/.439 through 55 plate appearances in Triple-A, but he carries just a .517 OPS in the big leagues. The 22-year-old will get a chance to start during his first day back in the majors, but Sam Haggerty figures to receive the largest uptick in playing time until Carter returns.