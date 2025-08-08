Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Sent back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers optioned Osuna to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
Osuna will yield his spot on the active roster to Jake Burger (quad), who's been activated from the 10-day injured list. Osuna will head back to Round Rock after going 1-for-9 during this stint in the bigs.
More News
-
Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Hitting bench Monday•
-
Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Rejoins Rangers•
-
Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Homers in win•
-
Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Sitting after five straight starts•
-
Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Playing time ticking up•