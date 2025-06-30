default-cbs-image
Osuna is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

With the Orioles sending lefty Trevor Rogers to the hill for the series opener, the left-handed-hitting Osuna will head to the bench. Osuna had started in each of the Rangers' last five matchups with right-handed pitchers, and he looks poised to hold down a strong-side platoon role in the Texas outfield until one of Wyatt Langford (oblique) or Jake Burger (oblique) returns from the injured list.

