Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Sitting after five straight starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Osuna is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.
With the Orioles sending lefty Trevor Rogers to the hill for the series opener, the left-handed-hitting Osuna will head to the bench. Osuna had started in each of the Rangers' last five matchups with right-handed pitchers, and he looks poised to hold down a strong-side platoon role in the Texas outfield until one of Wyatt Langford (oblique) or Jake Burger (oblique) returns from the injured list.
