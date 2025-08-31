Osuna is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Osuna appeared to have a chance at emerging as a strong-side platoon player in the Texas outfield when Evan Carter (wrist) was placed on the injured list Aug. 22 and later ruled out for the season, but the Rangers haven't been willing to give the 22-year-old just yet. The left-handed-hitting Osuna will take a seat for the fourth time in five games and for the second consecutive matchup versus a right-handed starting pitcher (J.T. Ginn). Osuna has been unable to get going at the plate across his two stints in the big leagues this season, slashing just .149/.283/.195 with one home run and three stolen bases across 106 plate appearances.